Police are continuing to search a residential property in Ripon following the arrest of two people this morning.

North Yorkshire Police says it responded to an incident on North Street at 6am (Thursday, May 31) and that searchers are currently still at the scene.

Two people, a man and a woman, are currently in custody. Police, say further details cannot be released while the operation is ongoing.

The road was closed earlier today but was re-opened at 9am.

