Police cordon off area of Hull after overnight theft of a cash machine

An area of Hull is cordoned off this morning after a cash machine was stolen from a post office in the city over night.

Humberside Police says it received a call shortly before 1am today (Monday) reporting that a cash machine had been stolen from the post office on Chanterlands Avenue.

The area will be cordoned off to allow for investigations to take place today and officers will be at the scene throughout the day said a spokesperson for Humberside Police.

They added that investigations are in the early stages and they are appealing for anyone who has information that would help with enquiries to call the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 15 07/01/19.