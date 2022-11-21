Police deploy knife arch at Acapulco nightclub in Halifax as results revealed in update

Police deployed a knife arch at Acapulco nightclub over the weekend as part of a week long knife crime initiative.

On Saturday night, officers worked with door staff and the management team at Acapulco nightclub as part of op Sceptre, the week long crime project tackling knife crime.

The Acapulco, also known as the Acca, opened in 1961.

It claims to be the UK's oldest.

Police deploy knife arch at Accapulco nightclub in Halifax as results revealed in update

In 2022, the club attracted media attention for selling its swirly pattern carpet for £5 per A4-size piece.

There was no specific issue around knife crime at the club, police confirmed.

However, staff were keen to work with police to make the Halifax night time economy safer according to police.

In a social media update, West Yorkshire Police said: “The knife arch was well received by the hundreds of revellers enjoying their nights out and future operations are planned.

