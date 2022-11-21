Police deploy knife arch at Accapulco nightclub in Halifax as results revealed in update

Police deployed a knife arch at Accapulco nightclub over the weekend as part of a week long knife crime initiative.

On Saturday night, officers worked with door staff and the management team at Accapulco nightclub as part of op Sceptre, the week long crime project tackling knife crime.

There was no specific issue around knife crime at this location, police confirmed.

However, staff were keen to work with police to make the Halifax night time economy safer according to police.

In a social media update, West Yorkshire Police said: “The knife arch was well received by the hundreds of revellers enjoying their nights out and future operations are planned.