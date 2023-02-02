Police destroyed 94 dangerous dogs in South Yorkshire last year - and 1,400 calls related to out-of-control dogs

South Yorkshire Police dealt with 1,400 incidents about dangerous or out-of-control dogs in 2022.

The force has released a full breakdown of dog-related calls after a year in which mother Joanne Robinson, 43, was mauled to death by her own pet in Rotherham. In 2020, newborn baby Elon Ellis-Joynes was killed by his family’s dog in Doncaster.

They humanely destroyed 94 dogs and seized hundreds more from irresponsible owners.

Dog liaison officer PC Paul Jameson said: “People think we’re uncaring and that any dogs reported to us, or seized by us will be put to sleep, but this couldn’t be further from the truth.

Dangerous dog

“We love dogs, officers within our team own dogs and we understand how they’re part of the family, but it is important that everyone plays a part in keeping everyone safe.

“We have trained our officers and control room staff to take measures to protect people when receiving a report of a dangerous dog, or attending an incident where a dog that does, or could potentially pose a risk is present.

“Within South Yorkshire we have had two fatal incidents of dogs killing people, one a baby and one the owner of a dog. These are extreme incidents, but they do happen, dogs have the ability to kill.

“Sometimes neighbours, professional personnel and family and friends can ignore warning signs due to fear of repercussions, or fear of the dog being destroyed, but reporting concerns could save someone’s life.

“The majority of dog owners are responsible, some struggle with the behaviour of their dog, but a small proportion of owners do not care that their dogs pose a risk and take no measures to eliminate it. We want this to stop.

“If we are aware of a dog posing a risk or being out of control, we can offer help to the owner. We work in partnership with the Blue Cross where behaviour support and training can be provided.

“We can ensure simple measures are carried out such as letterbox guards, bigger gates, higher fences, walking with a muzzle, but ultimately we can safeguard anyone in the property or proximity, including children, expectant mothers and delivery workers or visitors.

“I also urge you to take the time to talk to your children around how to act and approach dogs that either live in your home, or you may meet while out in parks and public spaces.”

During 2022 South Yorkshire Police seized 449 dogs, of which 303 were deemed as dangerous dogs. Of those seized, 94 were euthanised.

PC Jameson added: “We pride ourselves on the destruction of any animal being the last resort. Prior to decisions being made, observations of the dog’s nature are carried out and the full circumstances of the incident are investigated. We work alongside charities to rehabilitate and rehome dogs where possible, as well as educate owners around being a responsible owner to have their dogs back.

“If you have any concerns about a dog’s behaviour, or concerns for anyone living inside a property with a dangerous dog, please report it to us. We are here to help protect anyone at risk.

“If you attend a house regularly and have been intimidated, threatened or injured by a dog’s behaviour, please report it to us. We can intervene early and stop injury or death.