Police discover large cannabis farm in South Yorkshire village

The Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team found a cannabis set up in Stainforth on Monday (Jul 26).
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “Our officers spent yesterday removing the plants which will now go for destruction.
If you have any information regarding this please, contact SYP and quote incident 253 26/07/21.”
