Police discover large cannabis farm in South Yorkshire village

Police officers discovered drugs in a village near Doncaster earlier this week.

By Stephanie Bateman
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 11:28 am
Updated Sunday, 1st August 2021, 11:30 am
The cannabis plants which police found in a village near Doncaster

The Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team found a cannabis set up in Stainforth on Monday (Jul 26).

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “Our officers spent yesterday removing the plants which will now go for destruction.

If you have any information regarding this please, contact SYP and quote incident 253 26/07/21.”

