Police discover two-floor cannabis farm with plants worth £4million after Rotherham raid

Officers executing a warrant at a commercial property on Howard Street in Rotherham town centre on Wednesday (January 10) have located a significant cannabis set up and seized over 4,300 plants.

The pre-planned raid was undertaken following intelligence gathered by officers indicating that drugs were being grown at the premises, police said.

Over the two floor premises, 4,375 cannabis plants were located across six rooms.

The plants seized have a street value of over £4 million.

At present, no arrests have been made but enquiries are continuing at pace to identify those responsible.

Chief Inspector Sharron Wood from the Rotherham command team said: “This is a large cannabis grow right in the centre of town and I’m pleased that we have been able to shut it down and destroy the plants.

“Cannabis production is invariably linked to wider, organised criminality and can also create issues and dangers for people living in our communities. These factories also create a risk of fires due to dangerous electrical wiring and bypassing that we very often see with these types of grows.

“I encourage the public to look out for the signs a property is being used being used to grow drugs. If you have concerns about a property near you, please report it to us.

"When we receive intelligence, we will act on it.