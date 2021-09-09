Police fears for missing Selby jewellery designer, 27, thought to be in Morocco

Esme Holmes, 27

Jewellery designer Esme Louise Holmes, from Burn near Selby, is thought to be in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh, which is popular with western tourists, but her exact location is not known.

Police say they have concerns for the welfare of the former York College student, who is also a charity volunteer, but have not released further details.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old is described as 'an experienced world traveller'.

North Yorkshire Police has been working with organisations overseas to help locate her and is urging Esme to get in touch so her family knows she is safe.

They are also asking anyone who knows her whereabouts to share information.