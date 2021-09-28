Police find bodies of missing Barnsley man Darren Beevers and another young man at house near Selby

One of them is believed to be 38-year-old Darren Beevers, from Barnsley, who was already the subject of a missing persons investigation. His family have been informed.
The other man was local and aged in his late 20s. He has not been named.
Their bodies were found at an address on Orchard Drive at around midday on Monday September 27.
Their deaths are not thought to be suspicious and have been passed to the coroner.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room. The reference number to quote is 12210209997.