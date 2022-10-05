Police find crossbows, knives, drugs and stolen chainsaws during raid on Yorkshire farm
Two men have been arrested following a raid on a farm in East Yorkshire which uncovered stolen property as well as weapons and drugs.
Humberside Police said: “On Wednesday 28 September officers from our Rural Task Force executed a warrant at a farm in Haisthorpe alongside the neighbourhood policing team following a reported theft.
“Upon entering the property and carry out a search, two IFOR Williams trailers were discovered alongside a number of stolen STIHL chainsaws and cutters.
“Further searches uncovered a quantity of what are believed to be Class B drugs and a number of weapons including BB guns, crossbows and knives.
“Two men were arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs and offensive weapons and have been released under investigation whilst we continue with enquiries.”
Haisthorpe is a small village on the A164 road, around four miles from Bridlington, which is home to Grade II-listed 18th-century building Haisthorpe Hall.