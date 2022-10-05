Police find crossbows, knives, drugs and stolen chainsaws during raid on Yorkshire farm

Humberside Police said: “On Wednesday 28 September officers from our Rural Task Force executed a warrant at a farm in Haisthorpe alongside the neighbourhood policing team following a reported theft.

“Upon entering the property and carry out a search, two IFOR Williams trailers were discovered alongside a number of stolen STIHL chainsaws and cutters.

“Further searches uncovered a quantity of what are believed to be Class B drugs and a number of weapons including BB guns, crossbows and knives.

Haisthorpe's main village street

“Two men were arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs and offensive weapons and have been released under investigation whilst we continue with enquiries.”