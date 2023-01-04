Police find drugs marked with Spongebob Squarepants stickers after stopping car on A1

Police seized a large quantity of drugs marked with Spongebob Squarepants and thousands of pounds in cash after stopping a car on the A1 in Yorkshire.

Officers from the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit, assisted by West Yorkshire Police, stopped the vehicle on the A1 near Garforth on January 3. Inside the vehicle, they found several thousand pounds of cash and arrested a man on suspicion of Proceeds of Crime Act offences.

The traffic stop led them to a house in Moorside Road, Drighlington, Leeds, where found more cash, high value jewellery and cannabis resin. Pictures issued for the unit show the drugs wrapped up in cling film and marked with pictures of Spongebob Squarepants.

Another man was arrested at the house. Both have been released pending further enquiries, West Yorkshire Police said.