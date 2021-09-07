Police find taser disguised as mobile phone and 10kg of cannabis in raid

Police smashed through the door of the property where they discovered around 10kg of cannabis

Over the Bank Holiday weekend, South Yorkshire Police's Doncaster Fortify Team seized drugs, cash and weapons in a dramatic operation that took a large amount of cannabis off the streets.

On the evening of Friday, August 27, officers executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at Regent St, Balby, following intelligence about cannabis production.

Around 10kg of cannabis was recovered from the property, along with £5,000 in cash and a variety of weapons, including a taser disguised as a mobile phone.

DS Chris Beaumont said: “A man aged 22 and a woman aged 19 were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis.

“They have been released under investigation while forensic enquiries take place.

"Thanks to this warrant, drugs that were ready to be sold were removed from the streets ahead of the summer bank holiday weekend.

"We hope this sends a very clear message to those individuals involved in the production and supply of drugs that we can – and will – come knocking on your door at any time.