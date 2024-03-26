Police find vulnerable and elderly man they believed was 'lost and driving around Leeds'

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that in the search for a vulnerable and elderly man, he had been located and returned home safely.

On Monday (Mar 25), the West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Proactive Intercept Team deployed to search for the missing man.

Following reports they believed the man was lost and driving around Leeds after leaving his home in Cheshire.

Ten hours after the man went missing police found him.

The elderty man was located on Selby Road, in Leeds, and was safely returned home.

In a statement, police said: “Last night, our Roads Policing Proactive Intercept Team deployed to search for a missing vulnerable elderly man believed to be lost and driving around #Leeds after leaving his home in Cheshire some 10 hours earlier.