West Yorkshire Police defamed a Royal Marine by falsely claiming he had harassed his former partner and subjected her to coercive and controlling behaviour, a court has ruled.

The force sent an email to his employer, the Royal Navy, in August 2020 which set out a number of allegations and stated that his “behaviour, threats and blatant lies” are “far below the standard expected of a member of the armed forces”.

In the email, sent before the soldier was arrested, West Yorkshire Police said it was “seeking a charge of controlling and coercive behaviour / harassment” and the former partner is too scared to leave the house as she believes “she is under constant surveillance”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force also said the soldier had been accused of “using his military background as a means to control” his ex during a “messy custody battle” over their daughter.

West Yorkshire Police sent an email to the Royal Navy, in August 2020 which falsely stated the Royal Marine had harassed his former partner and subjected her to coercive and controlling behaviour

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Marine was arrested and interviewed a day after the email was sent and prevented from attending a family court hearing. He was then kept on bail for 16 months before the case was thrown out, due to a lack of evidence.

High Court Judge Mr Justice Johnson has ruled the soldier, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was defamed as the email “does not simply repeat” the allegations, it “positively endorses” them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In substance, it states that the claimant has committed those two criminal offences," the judge added.

West Yorkshire Police is believed to be the first police force in the country which has committed Chase Level 1 Libel, by incorrectly stating someone has committed criminal offences. A further hearing will be held to determine how much the force should pay out in damages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the High Court, the soldier said he feared he would be unfairly convicted of the offences and lose his job and contact with his daughter.

The soldier, who is black, claimed that he had been racially stereotyped and treated as an aggressor without evidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has also accused the police force of breaking the law, saying that it kept him on bail for 16 months by falsely claiming the Crown Prosecution Service were reviewing the evidence so they could decide whether to charge him.