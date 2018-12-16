Police have been out catching speeding drivers on these Leeds roads this weekend

Have your say

Police have been speedgunning drivers with mobile speed cameras in three Leeds roads this weekend.

Officers have targeted drivers travelling more than 30mph in a 30 zone.

Police have been using mobile speed cameras this week

West Yorkshire Police officers from Woodhouse Lane have been out with a speed gun in Headingley and Tinshill.

A spokesman said: "Officers from Woodhouse Lane have been out with the “speed gun” on Tinshill Lane, Grove Lane and Silk Mill Way after complaints from residents about speeding. Officers were able to deploy to the streets when operational requirements would allow.

This is what happened:

Grove Lane 1 motorist recorded at 38mph.

Tinshill Lane 1 motorist recorded at 38mph

Silk Mill Way 2 motorists recorded at 38 and 39 mph respectively.

"All have been dealt with at the road side by way of a traffic offence report

"The areas will be continually re-visited and results passed onto Highways."

