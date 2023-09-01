Police hope new drug testing project will save lives in North Yorkshire

Seized drugs in North Yorkshire are being analysed as part of a scheme which aims to identify dangerous substances and reduce the number of deaths.

Five samples are sent to a laboratory each month, as part of North Yorkshire Drug Analysis Project (NYDAP), so chemists can identify the drug and figure out how strong it is and whether it has been contaminated.

It comes as the latest figures show the number of deaths in North Yorkshire and York increased from 73 in 2020 to 90 the following year, and many involved the use of multiple drugs, including illicit substances and prescription medications.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Simpson said that if any high-strength or adulterated substances are found and they can be linked to a death, North Yorkshire Police can then warn the public, NHS staff and drug treatment services.

Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

He said NYDAP aims to reduce harm and save lives.

“The programme will assist in informing our educational and awareness approaches to drugs in schools, colleges, universities and within night-time economy venues,” he said.

“Through the programme, we can trigger any necessary public health alerts when a serious risk has been identified by the scientists.”

Craig Bosomworth, Harm Reduction Strategic Lead North Yorkshire, said the project “enhances our collective intelligence about the drug market”.

“It therefore increases our ability to provide targeted harm reduction to the relevant groups, individuals and environments that will be evidence-based and most impactful,” he said.

“For example, if we identify contaminated or particularly potent substances through the drug analysis, we will be able to quickly issue a Local Drug Information System Alert to help prevent harm such as toxicity and overdose which can prove fatal.”

It comes as the force is cracking down on county lines gangs, which are trafficking drugs from major cities, like London and Liverpool, to towns in North Yorkshire.

The force announced in July it had launched Operation Roll, after identifying “a pattern of increased drug dealing and associated violent crime” in Harrogate, and officers were looking to take dealers, drugs and weapons off the streets.

There are growing concerns about violent gangs grooming children and coercing them into selling drugs and committing violent acts.

Ben Nelson-Roux, 16, who was exploited by dealers and forced to sell drugs after he fell into debt, died at a homeless hostel for adults in Harrogate in April 2020 after taking a number of drugs.