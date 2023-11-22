Police hunt five men after fireworks set off and aimed at officers
South Yorkshire Police said between 8pm and 9.30pm on November 5, a group of people aimed fireworks towards and vehicle and police officers in the Firth Park area of Sheffield.
CCTV images have been released of five men police want to speak to in connection with the incident.
A statement from the force said: “Officers in Sheffield have released CCTV images of multiple men they would like to speak to in connection with an incident where fireworks were set off illegally.
“It is reported that on Bonfire Night (Sunday 5 November) between 8pm and 9.30pm, a group of people, who were on foot, aimed fireworks towards a vehicle and police officers within the Firth Park area.
“Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the men in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries. Do you recognise them?”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 976 of November 5. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.