Police are hunting five men after fireworks were illegally set off and aimed at officers on Bonfire Night.

South Yorkshire Police said between 8pm and 9.30pm on November 5, a group of people aimed fireworks towards and vehicle and police officers in the Firth Park area of Sheffield.

CCTV images have been released of five men police want to speak to in connection with the incident.

A statement from the force said: “Officers in Sheffield have released CCTV images of multiple men they would like to speak to in connection with an incident where fireworks were set off illegally.

"It is reported that on Bonfire Night (Sunday 5 November) between 8pm and 9.30pm, a group of people, who were on foot, aimed fireworks towards a vehicle and police officers within the Firth Park area.

“Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the men in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries. Do you recognise them?”