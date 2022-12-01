Police have released CCTV images of a man wanted for a random attack near Leeds train station that left the victim with a broken jaw.

The victim, a 36-year-old man, was walking to the train station after finishing work at around 5.50pm on Friday, November 11. He was by the suspect near the entrance to the Trinity shopping centre car park at the junction of Heaton’s Court and Trevelyan Square. A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Without warning, the man punched him in the face, knocking him into a barrier and to the ground where he was left unconscious before passers-by went to his aid. The suspect was together with a woman, and the pair ran off to the train station.

“The suspect had also been seen assaulting another man in the same area moments before the attack, but this person has not reported the incident.”

The victim had to undergo surgery for a broken jaw and have a metal plate fitted. The incident is being treated as GBH with intent and is under investigation by Leeds District CID, who found that the man and the woman had been at the train station before and after the attack. The man, who had a ticket to Bradford, was involved in an altercation with ticket staff at the barrier after the incident and was refused travel.

Police want to speak to this man over the random assault. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Anyone who recognises him or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact DC 4455 Merritt at Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13220624692 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat