Police hunt suspects after ANOTHER fire breaks out on Yorkshire moorland

The police helicopter was called out to search for suspects after yet another stretch of Yorkshire moorland caught fire.

Ten fire engines were called to the Deer Hill area of Meltham on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire is believed to have started just before 12.30pm.

It is a separate incident to the fire which took hold on moorland near Marsden on Sunday.

That was started in the Easter Gate area by a barbecue and is estimated to have spread across 15sq kilometres (1500 hectares of moorland).

The National Trust said it was the most significant fire in recent years on Marsden Moor.

From where it started on Sunday at Eastergate, it spread across Close Moss and has since headed west towards Castle Shaw.

On Monday evening the fire jumped across the A640 towards Readycon Dean Reservoir, but crews fought this breakout back to the road.

A spokeswoman said: "Crews, staff and volunteers remain on site on Tuesday, and will keep up efforts to contain the fire today, in continued warm, dry weather.

"The rain forecast tomorrow should help the fire crews’ efforts, and bring much needed moisture to the moorland after a prolonged dry spell."

Marsden Moor is a special place for upland birds, including merlin, which nest on the ground.

It’s likely that the biggest loss of wildlife will be nesting birds such as curlew, and mountain hares that inhabit this area of the moorland.