Police hunting for missing boy, 13, arrest woman on child abduction offences

The boy, named only as Aaron by police, was last seen at around 8am on August 2 in the Broom area of Rotherham, and has now been missing for four weeks. A 33-year-old woman who is known to the boy was arrested on suspicion of child abduction offences and has since been bailed.

Police said Aaron was last seen wearing a cream hoodie, light blue tracksuit bottoms and navy trainers.

He is Eastern European and described as being around 5ft tall, of a large build, with short, bushy brown hair and brown eyes.

Detective inspector Lee Wilson of South Yorkshire Police said: “Our inquiries continue in earnest to locate this missing 13-year-old boy, as it is now over three weeks since we last had any confirmed sightings of him.

“This is obviously incredibly concerning given his young age, and it’s imperative that we find him as soon as possible to ensure he is safe and well.

“We understand that Aaron may have travelled to London, or possibly Manchester, as he has connections in both of those regions. One arrest has been made so far as part of this investigation and I would advise anyone who may be hiding Aaron or keeping him from police officers that they are potentially committing criminal offences.

“I’d urge the public to look at this latest image of Aaron, which was taken earlier this year and is one of the most recent photos we have. Have you seen him in the last three weeks? If so, where and who was he with? Any piece of information, even if you feel it is insignificant, could be enormously helpful so please contact us.”