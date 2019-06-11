Police hunting registered sex offender thought to be hiding in West Yorkshire

A sex offender wanted by police is thought to be in West Yorkshire.

Andrew Philip Greenwood is wanted on recall to prison after failing to comply with terms on his prison release licence.

The 59-year-old is serving a 15-month prison sentence after pleading guilty at Lewes Crown Court to failing to comply. He was released on June 8, but failed to report his whereabouts to police within three days.

It's thought Greenwood, who is on the register following an attempted rape conviction at Leeds Crown Court in July 1994, could be in Halifax, where he has family connections.

He is described as white, 6', of slim build, with brown eyes, short brown thinning hair. He speaks with a Yorkshire accent.

Police in Brighton and Gove say they want to question Greenwood about the allegation he has continued to fail to comply with this sex offender notification requirements on his address and any change of circumstances, and therefore being unlawfully at large.

There is no evidence that Greenwood is currently presenting a direct risk to members of the public but he is a registered sex offender for life and is clearly failing to co-operate with law enforcement as required by law.

Anyone who has seen Andrew Greenwood or knows where he may be is asked to contact police right away by calling 101, quoting Sussex serial 289 of 07/06.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.