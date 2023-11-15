Police are hunting a man with a bite mark on the upper left arm after a woman bravely fought him off as he sexually assaulted her.

North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened in the Scotton Road area of Catterick Garrison between 1am and 1.30am – before the clocks went back – on October 29.

The victim – a woman in her 20s – was grabbed from behind and sexually assaulted by an unknown man. She fought him off after bitter the upper part of his left arm.

Detectives from North Yorkshire Police are now appealing to the public to find the suspect, who is likely to have a bite mark in the area.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for more information about the sexual assault in Caterick Garrison

The woman is receiving specialist support from officers following the horrifying ordeal, and extensive enquiries have been carried out by police in the area, including house to house, CCTV and forensic examinations. Police are also appealing for anyone who may have been in the area with dashcam or doorbell footage from around the time of the incident.

Detective Inspector Matthew Wilkinson, from Hambleton and Richmond CID, said: “This is a very concerning incident, and we are doing everything we can to support the brave victim while we track down the suspect.

“He is likely to have a noticeable bite mark on his upper left arm. If you think you know who this person could be or have any information or footage that could assist the investigation, please make a report without delay to either the police or to Crimestoppers anonymously.”

