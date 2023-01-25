Police hunting voyeur who filmed woman getting changed at Barnsley Metrodome with mobile phone

South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are appealing or information following an act of voyeurism at the Metrodome sports and leisure centre in Barnsley on Sunday 4 December.“It is reported at around 5pm, the victim saw what appeared to be a mobile phone camera above her head as she was in the family changing room.“Officers are now appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.“The suspect is believed to be a boy in his late teens, with dark blonde hair and a long fringe. He is described as white, around 5ft 10ins to 6ft tall, and slim build.“It is believed he was wearing a blue hoody, black trousers, black trainers and a black gilet.”“If you have any information that can help the investigation, you can contact us via webchat, our online portal or by calling 101, quoting crime number 712 of 4 December 2022.”