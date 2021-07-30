Police hunting York pranksters who stole Deliveroo rider's bag containing personal items and left him unable to work

The group laugh as a young man steals the food bag

Clear CCTV images have now been obtained of four young men and a woman who appear to be part of the same group taking the bag from the rider's bike outside Mommy Thai on King Street on Friday May 7 at 8pm.

The insulated food bag's theft left the rider unable to work but also contained personal items which have never been recovered.

The rides was inside the restaurant at the time.

The rider's bag was taken from his bike