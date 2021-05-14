Police in Sheffield launch murder investigation as man killed following two fights in one evening

Police in Sheffield have launched a murder investigation after a man was killed following two fights

Detectives in the city have launched a murder enquiry after the man, who is in his early twenties died of his injuries last night (Thursday).

Police said the man, who has not been named, presented himself at Sheffield's Northern General Hospital at around 8pm last night but later succumbed to his injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A second man, who is also in his early twenties, is still in hospital being treated for his injuries.

It followed reports that a fight had broken out amongst a group of men at Earl Marshal Road, Burngreave, earlier in the evening which resulted in some being injured.

The men moved away from the scene prior to officers arriving, however some were involved in a second altercation nearby in Kirton Road, Pitsmoor.

Police confirmed that three arrests have been made. Two men in their thirties were arrested on suspicion of murder, and a man in his fifties was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Senior investigating officer, Superintendent Ian Scott said: “Detectives are working tirelessly to piece together the sequence of events which took place last night.

"Reports suggest there were a number of residents in Earl Marshal Road and Kirton Road last night who witnessed the disorder. If you saw anything at all, or know who was involved, please contact police today.

“We need to establish what happened in the moments leading to the man’s death, and we cannot rule out that there are other injured parties who may require urgent medical treatment.”

Earl Marshal Road and Kirton Road remained cordoned off today (Friday) and uniformed officers will remain in the areas carrying out door to door and forensic enquiries. Anyone with information which could help the investigation is urged to speak to police.