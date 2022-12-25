A waste business linked to numerous fly-tipping incidents has been caught out in a social media sting.

The business, which advertised its waste collection services on social media, had been involved in at least six cases of fly-tipping throughout the District.

Customers would be unaware that the waste they had paid to be collected would end up illegally dumped.

Bradford Council’s Environmental Task Force, Environmental Enforcement Team and West Yorkshire Police’s Operation Steerside Team joined forces to set up an operation to bring the company to justice.

Police in Yorkshire execute 'social media sting' to catch consistent fly-tippers

The occupants of the grey VW Crafter van were caught on CCTV fly-tipping waste at a number of locations across the district.

Checks were carried out to try and identify the ownership of the vehicle, but Enforcement Officers were unable to trace the registered keeper of the van.

Officers used social media to contact the business to arrange for a waste collection. When the van arrived to collect the waste it was stopped by the Police and seized by the Council.

As a result of the sting, the vehicle has been removed from the road and the illegal waste disposal activities have been disrupted.

The Council says the criminal investigation is ongoing, and those associated with the vehicle are due to be interviewed shortly.

Details of the company will be released once the investigation is completed.

Councillor Sarah Ferriby, Bradford Council’s Executive Member for Healthy People and Places, said: “This is another tactic for us against fly-tippers and it should serve as a warning to those who offer waste collection services and then illegally dump it.”

Householders have a legal duty of care to ensure that any waste collection companies they use are registered and legitimate waste carriers will be happy to produce the relevant documents.

Residents can check the Environment Agency website to see the register of licensed waste carriers – https://environment.data.gov.uk/public-register/view/search-waste-carriers-brokers

Anyone who sees fly-tipping taking place is asked to note down as many details as possible, including vehicle registration numbers and inform the Council.

