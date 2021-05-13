Nine-year-old Jordan was taking part in a one to one football training session on the Common Edge playing fields in Blackpool when he was reportedly hit by lightning at around 5.05pm on May 11, the Blackpool Gazette has reported.

Police, ambulance and air ambulance services were called following the freak accident, which happened during a sudden thunderstorm that was not forecast by the Met Office.

Jordan was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he later died.

Police in Yorkshire issue thunderstorm safety advice after tragic death of child

Tributes have flooded in for the popular young boy, with more than £50,000 donated into a fundraiser for his family.

Police have now issued a set of warnings on social media to help deal with thunderstorms in the area.

The safety advice issued by police is:

1. When you hear thunder, take shelter. A strike can travel 50 miles outside of its parent cloud. So if you hear a rumble, take cover if you are outside. A car is the best place as it is a faradays cage, But get indoors!

2. Never ever take shelter under a tree! A tree is taller and if it is struck , it will splinter, loose branches and there are many examples of trees exploding in all directions!

3 . If you are out in the open , either get to a safe place as fast as you can, or tuck down. Discard any metal such as belt buckles, watches, mobile phones, put your feet firmly on the floor, crouch, head between your knees, bum slightly raised.

There is evidence to suggest you are more likely to survive a strike if you’re soaked through from the rain as the current will choose the wet clothes to travel through to the ground.

4. Put down you golf clubs and fishing poles!

5. A tent is no shelter! If the ground is struck, you will be too .

6 . Stay away from plumbing. Lightning can travel through the water and copper pipes. There are accounts of people being killed doing the washing up, taking a bath or shower.

7 . Unplug and device attached to a phone line and stay away from the electrics in your house. If the house is struck, or a tv aerial, the current with move through your wiring!

8. Stay away from metal windows and windows with internal metal frames such as UPVC.

9 . Never use an umbrella! It can act as a lightning conductor!

West Yorkshire Police - Wakefield page added: "Mother Nature is incredible, Always keep your eyes to the sky’s, Appreciate the power, But in the safest way possible.