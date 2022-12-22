News you can trust since 1754
Police in Yorkshire seize edible cannabis disguised as Christmas chocolates

Police in Yorkshire have seized edible cannabis that drug dealers had disguised as Christmas chocolates.

By Izzy Hawksworth
1 hour ago
Updated 22nd Dec 2022, 11:12am

The drug-laced sweets were made to look like festive chocolate favourites such as Quality Streets, Celebrations and Aero Minis.

But instead, they were called 'Quality Heat', 'Calibrations' and 'Ammo Minis.' West Yorkshire Police officers found the drugs after they stopped and searched a vehicle on December 17.

The driver of the vehicle was reported for summons for possession of drugs.

Police have seized edible cannabis that drug dealers had disguised as Christmas chocolates
A police spokesperson said: "Please be vigilant if you see these, they can contain dangerous amounts of THC and people sometimes do not realise the danger of consuming these items."

Earlier this year, officers in West Yorkshire seized £300,000 worth of edible cannabis that were made to look like children's favourites such as Dairy Milk and Milky Bar.