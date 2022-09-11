Sophie, 33, from York, has not been seen since 8pm on Friday.

She said she was walking from her address to her partner’s home on Eboracum Way but she never arrived there.

There has been no contact with her since to any family members, her partner, or close friends.

Sophie Kealey, aged 33, from Kirkham Avenue

It is believed Sophie does not has any money and is without her medication.

She has a telephone but there has been no answer to repeated calls and text messages. There has been no activity on social media either.

A new line of enquiry is the possibility she is in the Rotherham area in South Yorkshire.

Immediate sightings should be reported by dialling 999.