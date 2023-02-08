A police officer could lose his job after he was accused of inappropriately touching two teenage girls.

Inspector Craig Mattinson, of Humberside Police, will face a three-day disciplinary hearing, which is due to begin on Monday, February 20, after he was charged with gross misconduct.

The force said he has been accused of behaviour that was “unprofessional, sexual and inappropriate in nature”.

He allegedly met a 14 year-old girl on numerous occasions, when he was both on and off duty, and touched her inappropriately over her clothing. The first meeting is believed to have taken place in April 2003.

The Humberside Police inspector has also been accused of meeting up with a 17-year-old girl, when he was both on and off duty, driving her to his house, kissing her and touching her inappropriately in 2004.

If the allegations are proven at the disciplinary hearing at Goole Magistrates' Court, he could be dismissed from the force.

Former PC Daniel Whitehead has been ordered to appear at a separate hearing, which will begin next week, after he was charged with gross misconduct.

According to Humberside Police, he posted content that was “inappropriate, grossly offensive in nature and sexually explicit” on social media and identified himself as a police officer, between September 2021 and March 2022.

He has also been accused of showing a colleague a photograph of a naked man, without warning, while he was on duty in the autumn of 2022.

The hearing, which will also be held at Goole Magistrates' Court, is due to begin on Monday, February 13 and last one day.

It comes as former Humberside Police officer Richard Cammidge is due to appear at Hull Crown Court, charged with child sex offences.

The former PC has been charged with engaging in sexual communication with a child between May 2018 and June 2018 and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child in October 2021.

Cammidge, who was based in Bridlington, is also charged with making an indecent photograph of a child.