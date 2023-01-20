Police investigate as body of unidentified man in his 40s is found at miners welfare club in Yorkshire

The body of an unknown man has been found at a miners welfare club in Rotherham.

South Yorkshire Police said: “We are appealing for information following the death of a man in Dalton, Rotherham.

“Emergency services were called to Silverwood Miners Welfare Resource Centre on Doncaster Road, to reports the body of a man had been found inside a derelict outbuilding at the venue at 10:35am on Thursday 19 January.

“The man, in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His death is currently being treated as unexplained. Our officers are currently working to identify and trace the man’s family.”

Silverwood Miners Welfare Resource Centre, Dalton

Detective Inspector Susannah Wagstaff, leading this investigation said: “We are still at the early stages of this investigation, and we are working hard to identify the man’s family, and piece together what has happened.

“We know the community will be shocked and saddened to hear about this incident, and we ask that anyone that has any information, no matter how small, to get in touch.

“We also ask that you don’t speculate on social media, as this may be distressing for the man’s family.”