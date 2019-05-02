Police investigating after nitrous oxide cylinders stolen from Yorkshire hospital

Have your say

Humberside Police are appealing after a burglary at a hospital Hull.

On April 30 at the around 4.45pm, a number of 40kg nitrous oxide cylinders were stolen from Castle Hill hospital.

Police are investigating the theft.

Nitrous oxide is commonly used by anaesthetists as it improves the quality of anaesthesia and encourages faster recovery times.

Police have stressed the cyclinders "could prove dangerous if used incorrectly."

The force have asked anyone that can help with their investigations or know the whereabouts of these cylinders to call 101 quoting log 61 of 30/04/19.