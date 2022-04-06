The force's Lancashire division were informed that a trespasser was seen on the railway just north of Horton-in-Ribblesdale in the Yorkshire Dales National Park on Tuesday April 5.
When officers attended, they found a home-made sign warning 'slow - sheep on line' had been placed beside the tracks of the mainline, which is used regularly by Northern services, freight trains and steam charters.
The hand-painted sign was made from a wooden pallet fixed to a metal barrier with cabie-ties.
It is unclear whether the culprit is a concerned farmer or a prankster.
BTP said: "Something a little bit different: Report of a trespasser on the line just north of Horton. We believe that this is what he was up to and we would quite like a chat with him. Anyone with information can #TextBTP on 61016 (quoting log 221 05/04/22)."