South Yorkshire Police said they are aware of reports via social media of offences taking place on Saturday morning (September 3) morning involving people having their cars stolen, as well as failed attempts to do so, across the Doncaster area.

A spokesperson from South Yorkshire Police said: “We can confirm officers in in the district are currently investigating the incidents, during which violence was directed at the victims.

“The offences took place at around 6am yesterday in the Thorne, Lindholme, Blaxton and Austerfield areas of Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police are investigating a speight of car thefts in Doncaster.

“As part of those investigations, officers have already seized a blue Ford Focus believed to have been involved.”

Officers are keen to hear from any witnesses to the offences or from those who may have been travelling in the areas and may have dash cam footage of either the offences or a blue Ford Focus travelling in a suspicious manner at around 6am yesterday.

If you have any information, you can contact South Yorkshire Police via live chat, their online portal or by calling 101. You can access the online portal and live chat here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/