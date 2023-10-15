Police investigation underway after man's body found in Grimsby alley
The man was found in an area known as Gas Alley yesterday afternoon, officers have said, and his death is being treated as unexplained.
Police have issued a statement as they remain at the scene on Peaks Parkway today. Cordons are in place in the area as investigations continue to try and determine the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.
Det Insp Tom Kelly, from Humberside Police, said the man's family has been informed.
“Whilst we remain in the very early stages of our investigation, the man’s death is being treated as unexplained at this time as we seek to establish the exact circumstances," he said. “The man has been identified and his family have been informed.
“The cordon in the area is likely to remain in place throughout the day and into this evening as enquiries continue.”