Detectives are asking the public if they recognise any of the three women and three men involved as enquiries with neighbouring forces to identify the people have proved fruitless.

North Yorkshire Police say the incident took place in the early hours of the morning on Sunday February 13 at a bar on Cheltenham Parade in Harrogate and a large group of people were involved in an altercation which resulted in a number of people in the bar being assaulted and receiving injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of three women being sought by police investigating a bar brawl in Harrogate.

Anyone who recognises the people in the images, or has information regarding the incident is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to Det Con 604 Naomi Harris or email [email protected]

If you wish to remain anonymous, pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quote reference number 12220025651.

This man is also wanted by police in connection with an incident in a bar where a number of people were assaulted and injured.

Police are appealing for the public to help identify people wanted in connection with an incident in Harrogate last month.

Police want to speak to this man about the incident in Cheltenham Parade in the town last month.

Another man is wanted as part of the group of six being hunted by North Yorkshire Police.