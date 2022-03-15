Detectives are asking the public if they recognise any of the three women and three men involved as enquiries with neighbouring forces to identify the people have proved fruitless.
North Yorkshire Police say the incident took place in the early hours of the morning on Sunday February 13 at a bar on Cheltenham Parade in Harrogate and a large group of people were involved in an altercation which resulted in a number of people in the bar being assaulted and receiving injuries.
Anyone who recognises the people in the images, or has information regarding the incident is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to Det Con 604 Naomi Harris or email [email protected]
If you wish to remain anonymous, pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quote reference number 12220025651.