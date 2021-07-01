The order – which means police can ask a group of two or more people to leave the area if they are doing something wrong or causing a nuisance to someone else – comes after a man in his 30s suffered a serious head injury in an assault at around 9.15pm on Saturday, June 26, after a number of people congregated near the river.

Two men, aged 16 and 18, were arrested in connection with the attack and have since been released under investigation while police continue with their enquiries.

North Yorkshire Police Inspector Lee Pointon said the force was working with the community to tackle criminal and anti-social behaviour in the area.

A generic police picture.

He said: “While we can’t have a permanent presence in any one area, we are aware Millennium Bridge is one of the areas where large groups sometimes congregate.

“For this reason, it’s one of several areas of York that are subject to dispersal orders. We also endeavour to include it in our patrols as frequently as possible.

“A dispersal order will be in place at this location and the Knavesmire this weekend from Friday evening to Sunday evening, giving officers the power to remove people from the area to prevent disruption.”

He said: “While many of those who congregate in this area are teenagers, I’d stress that some of the incidents we’ve been dealing with involve adults.

“We’re continuing to work with residents and other organisations to tackle anti-social and criminal behaviour and provide a visible policing presence in that area.

We’d encourage residents to make us aware of any incidents or concerns and continue working with us so we can resolve any issues as a community.”

The latest attack follows a spate of incidents in the Millennium Bridge area this year.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assault, wounding with intent and robbery. He has been released on bail pending further investigation.

Meanwhile another teenager was arrested in connection with an alleged sexual offence on a female near the Millennium Bridge in the early hours of January 1.

He too has been released on bail.

Residents have also reported large groups of youths gathering together and drinking alcohol in the vicinity.