Police issue new update following the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson in Sheffield

A man who is under investigation following the death has been re-bailed, police said.

Adam, aged 29, was fatally injured during a game between the Sheffield Steelers and Nottingham Panthers on October 28 last year.

He was sadly later pronounced dead in hospital, and a post mortem confirmed he died as a result of a neck injury.

A man was arrested on November 14 last year on suspicion of manslaughter and later bailed, South Yorkshire Police said.

On April 25, he was further re-bailed until Tuesday May 14, 2024.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Our thoughts remain with Adam’s loved ones as our investigation continues.