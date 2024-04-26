Police issue new update following the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson in Sheffield
A man who is under investigation following the death has been re-bailed, police said.
Adam, aged 29, was fatally injured during a game between the Sheffield Steelers and Nottingham Panthers on October 28 last year.
He was sadly later pronounced dead in hospital, and a post mortem confirmed he died as a result of a neck injury.
A man was arrested on November 14 last year on suspicion of manslaughter and later bailed, South Yorkshire Police said.
On April 25, he was further re-bailed until Tuesday May 14, 2024.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Our thoughts remain with Adam’s loved ones as our investigation continues.
"If there are any developments in the investigation ahead of the new bail expiry date, these will be issued proactively on our website.”