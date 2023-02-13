Police issue second appeal after 13-year-old sexually assaulted in Yorkshire woodland

Police have issued a further appeal after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted on her way to school.

The 13-year-old girl was attacked by a man at around 8am on February 8 in Chapeltown, Sheffield. Police have now released the route the girl took on her way to school in a bid to jog the memory of anyone who may have witnessed something suspicious.

The girl was attacked as she walked through woodland near to what is locally known as the ‘duck pond’ and Charlton Brook, close to Chambers Valley Road. She used exits on Arundel Road and Sussex Road which are popular cut throughs for dog walkers and school pupils.

Detective Constable Ailish White said: “From our enquiries so far, we believe this route through the woods is used by many people, particularly in the mornings by students heading to school and people out walking their dogs.

The route the school girl took on her walk

“We’re sharing details of the route we believe the victim took that morning and some key images from the area to hopefully jog someone’s memory. Were you walking through the woods last Wednesday morning at around 8am? Were you in the area of Arundel Road or Sussex Road and did you see anything suspicious?

“Any detail, no matter how small or insignificant, could be really important.

“On Friday (10 February) we released an e-fit image of a man we’re keen to identify, and we continue to appeal for information on who he might be. We absolutely want to hear from anyone who walks that route who may have seen an individual who looks like the person in the e-fit, so if you haven’t yet come forward, please do so.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 176 of February 8. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

An e-fit of the man police are hunting in relation to the sexual assault