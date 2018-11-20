Police issue 'unreserved apology' after appeal over fat naked man in Yorkshire

North Yorkshire Police have issued an apology after going into 'too much detail' with an appeal made over a 'fat naked man' who performed a sex act on himself.

Police in York are investigating a 'disturbing incident' in which an overweight, naked man performed a sex act on himself in front of a woman student.

The incident occurred at 1.15pm on Sunday 18 November 2018 as the 20-year-old woman was walking alone on Windmill Lane onto the woodland cycle path in the direction of Hull Road.

She was confronted by the man who stood in front of her. He was bare-chested and had his trousers pulled down around his ankles and masturbated in front of her.

The man remained in the same location for around five minutes before walking off.

The woman quickly walked away and reported the incident to the police.

In the original appeal, details included information on the man's 'small penis and low-hanging testicles'.

Today, police issued an apology over the original appeal.

It said: "On the evening of 19 November 2018, we posted an appeal on Facebook to help identify a suspect in the York area who performed a sexual act in public.

"The appeal included a description of the naked man, which we accept went into too much detail.

"This has caused upset to a number of people who read the appeal and we unreservedly apologise for any offence caused.

"The appeal was quickly removed and a more appropriately worded version posted on the force website.

"We use social media every day to appeal for information, and to warn and inform members of the public. As always, we thank all our followers for their support in sharing our appeals, it is very much appreciated."

The suspect is described as white with a very pale complexion, aged between 35 and 45 years, around 5ft 10in tall with a fat build. He has very little body hair and no obvious tattoos or scars.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote reference 12180215684 when providing details about this incident.