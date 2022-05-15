Humberside Police put in a 100m cordon - and then a 400m cordon - following the discovery of a suspicious package on Saturday morning (May 14).

The cordon, in Welshpool Close in Bransholme, Hull, was lifted by the evening, and the force has now issued an update.

After the explosive ordnance disposal team completed checks on the item, it was confirmed there were no safety issues or concerns and the cordon was lifted.

Chief Inspector James Glansfield said: “We understand on a day like day today when the weather has been warm how frustrating for our residents it will have been to have the cordon in place and having to leave their homes.

“The item discovered was a cause for concern and had to be examined by specialists to ensure it was appropriately handled and dealt with so not to cause any risk or threat to the public.