Police issue urgent update amid reports of cats 'being shot' in West Yorkshire

Police in West Yorkshire have issued an update amid reports of cats "being shot" in West Yorkshire.

By Daniel Sheridan
Saturday, 23rd April 2022, 4:45 am

West Yorkshire Police Wildlife and Rural Crime team said it was aware of a "number of posts" on social media about cats having been shot in the Lupset area of Wakefield.

In a social media update, the team posted: "If your cat has been shot by what appears to be an air weapon please call 101 so it can be recorded and we can start to work on collating the information.

"If you have any information about who may be shooting the animals please email [email protected]"