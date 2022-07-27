Police issue warning as scam text message targets people waiting for cost of living payments

A text message is circling with a scam about the cost of living payments that are being sent out.

The text message asks the recipient to click on a link and provide their bank details to receive their payment which is initially £326.

Police say this is a scam, and not to press the link. They also say not to provide your bank details.

A new scam warning has been issued by North Yorkshire Police.

Those who are eligible for the cost of living payment will receive the money automatically into their bank account.

You do not need to apply for the payment, and the Department for Work and Pensions will never ask for personal or bank details by text or email