Police issue warning over rogue batch of drugs after man found dead in Batley and two others seriously ill in hospital

Officers were called to an address on Bradford Road in the town earlier today (Saturday) where a 40-year-old male was found dead.

Two other adult males were taken to hospital and are seriously ill.

The cause of death or has not yet been confirmed but police have in the meantime taken steps to issue a warning to the public over the possibility of a "rogue" batch of drugs in circulation in the area.

DI Simon Reddington, of Kirklees District CID, said: “We are in the process of establishing what has happened here and cannot rule out that this tragic death and the illness suffered by these males were connected to a possible rogue batch of illegal drugs.

“This may include so-called cannabis edible drugs.

“I would urge people to reconsider before using illicit substances – the dangers of taking drugs are well known and all drugs pose a risk.

“People who take drugs don’t always know what’s in them, the effects they may have or where they have come from.”

