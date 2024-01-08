Police launch appeal for information after shots fired at officers in Yorkshire

Police are appealing for information after shots were fired at officers while they responded to an incident.

Unarmed officers were responding to a concern for a woman's safety in Sheffield when they became aware of shots from a suspected air weapon.

Nobody was injured and no damage was caused, as the officers found appropriate cover when they heard shots being fired.

The incident happened in the Longley Hall Grove area of the city shortly after 12pm on January 4 and is unrelated to the incident police were attending to.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He's since been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

Detective chief inspector Mark Oughton has described the incident as 'completely unacceptable' and says it 'will not be tolerated.'

He said: "Our officers were attending a completely unrelated incident when they suddenly had to find cover as shots were fired at them from an unknown source.

"Our officers should not have to face this level of risk and harm when they are out responding to incidents and keeping people safe.

"Somebody could easily have been seriously injured and the offender put local people in danger.

“Being targeted in this manner is simply not part of the job of a police officer – it is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

"We are now appealing for help to find the person responsible for this firearms discharge and I would urge any member of the public with information to get in touch.

"It's so important you tell us anything you know or saw so that we can build up a full picture of what happened and bring those who carry guns to justice."