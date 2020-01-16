Police launch appeal for missing Calderdale man who missed flight to Spain

Have your say

There are growing concerns for a missing 59-year-old man from Calderdale who missed a flight to Spain.

Garry Ayres, from Sowerby Bridge, was last seen in Halifax at 10.15am on Monday, January 13.

He was dropped off from a taxi at the bottom of Hopwood Lane, by the Bull Green roundabout.

West Yorkshire Police say they are concerned for his welfare, particularly as he has missed a flight to Spain which he had previously booked.

Garry is described as slim, about 5 foot 8 inches tall, with dark coloured eyes and short grey/brown hair.

He has a distinguishing feature on his right hand, as his little finger is missing.

Garry is believed to have been wearing a blue jacket, light blue trousers and light green shoes when he went missing.

Anyone who has information as to his current location should call 101 quoting reference 0587 of the 14th Jan.