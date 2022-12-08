Police launch search for woman suspected of taking fraudulent driving tests for other people in Yorkshire

A police appeal has gone out to find a woman suspected of sitting driving tests fraudulently on behalf of other people.

Derbyshire Police are leading the investigation after an incident at the test centre in Derby, but revealed the suspect is thought to have committed the same offences in both North and South Yorkshire and across the country.

The appeak said: “Officers are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman they want to speak to in connection with an alleged fraudulent driving test.

“The incident took place in Quintin Road, Derby, on 18 November, where driving test staff became concerned one of the women present may have been taking a test on behalf of another person.

The woman was caught sitting a driving test in Derby but has also committed similar offences in Yorkshire

“Officers are now asking for the public’s help to identify the woman pictured who they want to speak to in connection with this incident, as well as other similar incidents in Northamptonshire, Cambridgeshire, Hampshire, Hertfordshire, Worcestershire, Hereford, Kent, Lincolnshire, North Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, Cumbria and the Greater London area.