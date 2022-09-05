Police launch urgent search to find 20-year-old missing alongside motorbike in South Yorkshire
Police have launched an urgent search to find a 20-year-old missing alongside his motorbike in South Yorkshire.
Officers in Sheffield are appealing for your help to find James.
James, age 20, was last seen at his home address in the Manor and Arbourthorne area of the city, and is believed to have left the property between 7am and 11.30am on Sunday.
He is white and described as 5ft 11in tall, of skinny build, with short light brown hair.
Most Popular
He is believed to be in a motorcycle jacket and jeans, with black trainers. His motorbike - a black Yamaha NT03, registration number LC59 NYT – is also gone.
Photos of the jacket and the bike have been included in the appeal.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for James's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.
If you have any information which may help police enquiries, please call 101 quoting incident number 824 of 4 September.