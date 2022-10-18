Police launch urgent search to find man wanted in connection with two sex attacks

The incidents took place in Leeds city centre and Skipton between 12pm and 4pm on Thursday October 13, 2022 when a woman was sexually assaulted.

Officers believe the man pictured will have information which could assist the investigation.

The man is described as 6ft 2 – 6ft 3 in height with dark brown curly hair and was wearing a long-sleeved white shirt with a lion sequinned on it and light blue ripped jeans.

If you can help identify the man or have any other information which could help our investigation, please call 101, press option 2 and ask for Harrogate CID quoting ref: 12220182823

He is believed to have links to Lancashire and Blackburn.