Police launch urgent search to find man wanted in connection with two sex attacks
Police have launched an urgent search to find a man wanted in connection with two sex attacks.
The incidents took place in Leeds city centre and Skipton between 12pm and 4pm on Thursday October 13, 2022 when a woman was sexually assaulted.
Officers believe the man pictured will have information which could assist the investigation.
The man is described as 6ft 2 – 6ft 3 in height with dark brown curly hair and was wearing a long-sleeved white shirt with a lion sequinned on it and light blue ripped jeans.
Most Popular
He is believed to have links to Lancashire and Blackburn.
If you can help identify the man or have any other information which could help the investigation, call 101, press option 2 and ask for Harrogate CID quoting ref: 12220182823