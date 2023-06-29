Police launch urgent search to find missing 14-year-old with links to Leeds

Police have launched an urgent search to find a missing 14-year-old girl from Scarborough.

Ellie – who has links to Leeds - was last seen at home at 1.50pm on Wednesday June 28.

Her worried family reported her missing to the police after she failed to return.

They've had no contact from her since Wednesday afternoon.

Ellie was last seen at home at 1.50pm on Wednesday (28 June 2023).

In a social media update, North Yorkshire Police said: “Our enquiries are ongoing in and around the Scarborough area to locate Ellie.

“It is known she has links to the Leeds area and West Yorkshire Police, along with British Transport Police, are assisting the missing person investigation.

“We're urging people to report possible sightings of Ellie since Wednesday afternoon.

“Ellie is described as white, slim build, blue eyes, shoulder-length, mousey-brown hair with blonde-streaks, and she usually has fake eye lashes.

“When last seen, she was wearing the same clothing as in the photograph – A Nike grey hooded top with dark grey lines down the arms, grey combat trousers, and white Nike Air Force 1 trainers.

“She also usually carries a tote bag.